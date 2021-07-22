October 2021 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in October 2021. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #9

THE HIT HORROR SERIES THAT SPAWNED A MASSIVELY SUCCESSFUL NETFLIX SERIES RETURNS!

“WITCH WAR” Part 3: “The Sacrificial Lamb” – Sabrina has brought Harvey’s body back to life (along with her father’s soul). But there is a cost to everything. Unless she wants the Gates of Hell to open, Sabrina must find a person to sacrifice in Harvey’s place. But wait… Sabrina would never kill someone, would she?

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art: Robert Hack, Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Robert Hack

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 10/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

RIVERDALE: VARSITY EDITION VOL. 1 (HC)

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale comes RIVERDALE: VARSITY EDITION VOL. 1 — the premium, hardcover collection of the comic series set in the universe of the TV series. Riverdale offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and their friends, exploring small-town life and the darkness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome facade. Collects the one-shot and issues #1-8 of the Riverdale comic series.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Brian E. Paterson, Britta Lundin, James DeWille, Will Ewing, Michael Grassi, Greg Murray, Daniel King, Tessa Leigh Williams, Ross Maxwell, Aaron Allen

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Elliot Fernandez, Jim Towe, Alitha Martinez, Bob Smith, Andre Szymanowicz, Thomas Chu, Glenn Whitmore, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: CW Riverdale Photo

978-1-64576-950-7

$29.99 US / $32.99 CAN

7½ x 11”

HC

288 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/20

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS ADVENTURE (TR)



Get ready for a wild ADVENTURE with Archie and the Gang in this 480-page collection. This volume collects 480 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-925-5

$9.99 US / $12.99 CAN

5½ x 7½”

TR

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/27

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #324



BRAND NEW STORY: “Archie Appleseed” Four years ago Archie had the idea to plant apple trees in all of his friends and neighbor’s yards. This year the trees began bearing fruit, but it’s way more fruit than anyone had anticipated! Now with Riverdale covered in apples, it’s up to Archie Appleseed himself to figure out how to get to the core of the problem!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/20

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #5: WORLD TOUR

Go globetrotting with Archie and the gang in this special showcase digest that collects the full storylines of Archie’s “Rockin’ the World” and The Archies’ “World Tour!” Visit India, China, Australia, Canada and MORE in this special digest collection!

Script: Dan Parent, Alex Simmons

Art: Dan Parent, Rex Lindsey, Rich Koslowski, Jim Amash, Jack Morelli, Patrick Owsley, Digikore Studios, Stephanie Vozzo

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/6

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1

We’re kicking off this hauntingly hilarious collection of Archie tales with a BRAND NEW STORY! In “Pumpkin Problem-o,” when Archie unknowingly rebuffs a witch friend of Sabrina’s he wakes up Halloween morning with a Jack-o-lantern head complete with the cross hatching on the side! Even worse, he can’t convince anyone it’s real and not a costume! Will our pumpkin-headed friend turn back to a teen before midnight—or will he forever be stuck as an Arch-o-lantern? All that and more in this frightfully fun Halloween special!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/6

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #298

BRAND NEW STORY: “Leaf Me Alone” Betty has a job cleaning up leaves on people’s lawns. In fact, she’s working so hard, she has no time for hanging out with the gang. Veronica offers to help her have a little fun… with some leaf blower races! But when Veronica loses her grandmother’s pearl necklace in the excitement, it’s back to work for both of them to find it!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/27

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #9

BRAND NEW STORY: “Tricky Treat” The girls decide to take it easy by having a quiet night of hosting trick or treaters at Betty’s house, even including Jellybean in on the fun. But their quiet night at home turns into a night of magical mischief—including flying pumpkins, witches in flight, and spooky, scary monsters! What’s causing all this Halloween hijinx, and how can they make it stop?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/13

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

Related Content:

Archie Comics September 2021 Solictations

Archie Comics August 2021 Solicitations

Archie Comics July 2021 Solicitations

Archie Comics June 2021 Solicitations