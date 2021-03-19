June 2021 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in June 2021. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE 80th ANNIVERSARY ONE-SHOT: EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE #1



FIRST ISSUE IN AN ALL-NEW SERIES OF 80TH ANNIVERSARY ONE-SHOTS! Finally Archie declares his TRUE LOVE, and its a very expensive guitar! So Archie picks up a few extra jobs to make some cash, what could go wrong?! Spies, TV Execs, tech warfare, nothing in Riverdale will be the same! No place is safe when Everything’s Archie!

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Everything’s Archie #1 CVR A Main Cover: Dan Parent

Everything’s Archie #1 CVR B Var: Ben Caldwell

Everything’s Archie #1 CVR C Var: Rian Gonzales

Everything’s Archie #1 CVR D Var: Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 6/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS: THE SHIELD #1



FIRST ISSUE IN AN ALL-NEW SERIES OF MIGHTY CRUSADERS ONE-SHOTS BY ROB LIEFELD! Legendary, best-selling author and comic creator Rob Liefeld reimagines Archie’s iconic Mighty Crusaders library of characters in this new comic book series, starting with America’s first patriotic superhero: The Shield!

Script: Rob Liefeld

Art: Rob Liefeld, Jack Morelli

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR A Main Cover: Rob Liefeld

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR C Var: Aaron Lopresti

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR D Var: David Mack

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR E Var: Jerry Ordway

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR F Var: Top Secret Rob Liefeld

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR G Var: Sketch Variant

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR H Var: Blank Variant

On Sale Date: 6/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 3 (TR)

Take a trip back to the best-known period in Archie history, and see all the lessons learned and memories made from Archie and his friends as well as the faculty and staff at Riverdale High! ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 3 is the third in a chronological collection of titles featuring the 1970s series.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Stan Goldberg

978-1-64576-999-6

$10.99 US

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/23

ARCHIE 80th ANNIVERSARY JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #3

BRAND NEW STORY: “Happy MANYversary!” Betty has a habit of keeping track of and mentioning every type of minor anniversary, such as the anniversary of the first time she and Archie watched a certain movie, played a certain video game, visited a particular comics shop, etc. Archie finds it charming, but could there be such a thing as too much celebrating?

Script: Craig Boldman

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/23

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #320

BRAND NEW STORY: “It’s Who You Mow!” When Archie lands a summer gig mowing lawns, Reggie’s determined to steal his business away! But is the grass greener on Reggie’s side of the street?

Script: Bill Bettwy

Art: Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/2

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SUMMER FUN #1

It’s time for some FUN IN THE SUN with BFFs Betty & Veronica! From beach parties to tropical island getaways, summer days are always a lot brighter with Betty & Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/23

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #294

BRAND NEW STORY: “The Best Summer Ever!” Betty & Veronica, along with Archie and Jughead, decide to make this summer the best summer ever—which definitely seems like a tall order! Everyone comes up with an item they want to do, and they combine their individual lists to pursue them together. It’s an outside summer that involves camping, cycling, rafting, and many other things. Will they be able to accomplish them all before summer ends?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/9

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #110

BRAND NEW STORY: “Waterparked!” Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead are excited because they are going to a waterpark for the day. Unfortunately when they get there the park is overcrowded and the lines are endless! Will their day at the waterpark be a big splash or will their idea of fun leave them all wet?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Terry Austin, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/16

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #6

BRAND NEW STORY: “Getting Antsy!” Betty, Veronica and the rest of the gang are having a picnic and everything is perfect… until they’re invaded by ants! The gang runs off to a new location to have their picnic. Again… ANTS! Everywhere they go they’re followed by the six-legged creatures. Will they ever be able to resume their picnic in peace?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/30

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.