Archie Comics App Update

To our valued Archie App customers,

We regret to inform you that the Archie App will cease operations as of 4/28.

We realize this comes as a surprise and we are making every effort to do right by our loyal customer base. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.

With that in mind, we are working with our digital partners at ComiXology to offer you a free, one-month trial of their top-flight streaming platform, ComiXology Unlimited, where you can find our entire Archie digital library, day-and-date with its release. You will find almost every comic currently on the Archie App and more via this service, for a lower price than you paid for Archie Unlimited. To sign up, click here.

We are of course aware that many of you have made individual purchases via the app. To make up for the loss of those purchases, we are offering a free digital bundle of Archie Comics titles – including some of our best-selling collections. Some of the titles featured in this bundle include:

Best of Archie Deluxe Vol. 1-4

Best of Betty and Veronica Vol. 1&2

Best of Archie Americana Vol. 1: Golden Age

Best of Archie Americana Vol. 2: Silver Age

Best of Archie Americana Vol. 3: Bronze

Best of Josie and the Pussycats Vol. 1

The Best of Archie Comics: 75 Years, 75 Stories

The Best of Archie Christmas Comics

The Complete Sabrina the Teenage Witch Vol. 1: 1962-1971

The Complete Sabrina the Teenage Witch Vol. 2: 1972-1973

Archie Modern Classics Vol. 1-3

Archie Vol 1-6

… and more

To redeem your download link, please email digital@archiecomics.com (include the email you’ve registered with the Archie App) by June 1, and we will reply with a download link that includes the above titles and more.

If you have any questions, please let us know via the email address linked above.

Thank you for being a valued Archie Comics customer.