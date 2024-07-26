Big Moose goes Zen in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #326!

When the pickleball craze hits Riverdale in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #326, it brings out a whole new Moose!

When the fledgling pickleball team knocks the big guy in the back of the head with a stray ball, everyone assumes the worse is about to happen, but this isn’t the Moose Mason we’re used to; he’s turned over a new leaf and he’s all about the chill vibes. If you don’t believe us, sneak a peek at the new story by Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Gillian Swearingen, and Jack Morelli below!

And it just gets better from there! The rest of the issue is stuffed with nearly 200 pages of breezy summer comics to keep you busy at the beach, on a road trip, or just hangin’ at home. You can start reading with the complete classic, “Her Biggest Fans!” by Kathleen Webb and Tim Kennedy below, then grab your own copy here. And have a comics-filled weekend!