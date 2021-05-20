August 2021 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in August 2021. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #322

BRAND NEW STORY: “No Teen is an Island!” Archie, Betty and Veronica’s lazy day in the sun turns out to be anything but! When the three doze off on an oversized air mattress, they accidentally end up at sea! Without their phones to save them, what will they do?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 8/11

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS: 80 YEARS, 80 STORIES (TR)



Celebrate 80 years of Archie and the Riverdale Gang with this fun, full-color commemorative collection of high school hijinks! Contains over 700 pages of classic, much-loved comic book stories—one from each of the 80 illustrious years of Archie Comics publishing. Featuring special behind-the-scenes anecdotes that shed light on decades of mirth, this is a must-have for all comic book fans everywhere!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey

978-1-64576-923-1

$14.99 US / $17.99 CAN

5½ x 7½” TR

704 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/25

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #296

BRAND NEW STORY: “Cheers to You!” A national cheerleading reality show has set their sights on Riverdale High! Betty’s already been putting in 110% effort at practice—but now that TV stardom is on the horizon, Veronica wants to get in on the action too… there’s only one problem—can she actually cheer?!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 8/18

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #112

BRAND NEW STORY: “Jughead’s Greatest Nemesis!” Riverdale High is back in session and that means all the students have returned… including some surprises! When Trula Twyst, Jughead’s ultimate nemesis, returns from Europe, Betty and Veronica are determined to keep her out of Jughead’s path!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/25

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #7

BRAND NEW STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Were Mad Scientists?” Betty and Veronica have gone mad! Harnessing the power of science, the pair of BFFs build Frankenstein-esque B&Vs 2.0 who wreak havoc on the town of Riverdale! Can anyone stop them?

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/4

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

Related Content:

Archie Comics July 2021 Solicitations

Archie Comics June 2021 Solicitations

Archie Comics May 2021 Solicitations