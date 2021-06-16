September 2021 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in September 2021. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE 80TH ANNIVERSARY JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #4



BRAND NEW STORY: “Pour Some Sugar, Sugar on Me!” The Archies have noticed that they haven’t been getting as many bookings lately, so they decide to shake things up! The only problem is that they each envision a new “path” for THE ARCHIES! Join them as they take a trip back in time and explore different musical genres and superstars and see if they can agree on what The Archies new sound and look will be!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #323

BRAND NEW STORY: “Chill Out!” Archie and the gang are going camping! But when Reggie informs them that their campsite used to be an old burial ground, the crew wonders if they will be able to make it through the night!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/15

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: 80 YEARS OF CHRISTMAS (TR)



What’s better than 80 years of Archie Comics? Simple – 80 years of Archie’s holiday hijinks! Celebrate eight decades of Christmas with Archie! With 250+ pages of classic holiday stories, this festive collection is a yuletide milestone that can’t be missed! The Riverdale Gang have a hilarious history with the holidays, and you can see it all in this ultimate stocking-stuffer!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White

978-1-64576-927-9

$9.99 US / $12.99 CAN

5½ x 7½”

TR

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/22

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #297



BRAND NEW STORY: “Cursetume Party” Betty and Veronica are out costume shopping for the big Lodge Mansion Halloween Party. Veronica admires a spooky necklace being worn by an old woman at the shop who gifts it to them. Unfortunately, her generous gesture leads to a series of unfortunate events for the BFFs!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/22

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR #1

Betty & Veronica are here with some spooky stories to get you into the Halloween spirit, including a BRAND-NEW story! In “Best Witches,” while out shopping for their Halloween costumes, Betty and Veronica find an old witch’s hat at a thrift store. Thinking it would be perfect for her costume, Veronica buys it and puts it on. When she wishes that Archie was there and then he magically appears, they realize the hat is magic! What will Betty and Veronica do next with this newfound power?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/8

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #113

BRAND NEW STORY: “Halloween Hullabaloo” Archie, Jughead, Reggie, and Raj are arriving at the big Halloween party at Lodge mansion in style—in a drivable DJ booth called the Boo Mobile! But when the girls arrive at the party, things start to go off the rails—what’s causing this streak of bad luck?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Bill Golliher, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/29

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #8

BRAND NEW STORY: “Riverdale, Love It or Leaf It!” Inspired by Archie and Jughead’s new leaf-blowing business, Betty decides to go into business for herself. Heading up an all-girls leaf cleaning crew! Will the Leaf Ladies give Archie and the boys a run for their money?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

Related Content:

Archie Comics August 2021 Solicitations

Archie Comics July 2021 Solicitations

Archie Comics June 2021 Solicitations