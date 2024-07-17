New Archie Comics Releases for 7/17/24

Trula Twyst makes her unforgettable horror debut and the Wicked Trinity returns to mess up everyone’s summer plans, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 17, 2024:
CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… TRUTH OR DARE (ONE-SHOT)
When new student Trula Twyst comes to Riverdale, her mysterious and quiet nature doesn’t mix well with the squeaky-clean façade of Riverdale High. Tormented by her past and with a keen interest in Behavioral Psychology, she sets her sights on dismantling the traditional high school hierarchy from within. How? By a simple game of Truth or Dare… This horror one shot is smart, sexy, and for fans of movies like Escape Room, Saw, and Girl, Interrupted.
Script: Ron Robbins
Art: Laura Braga
Colors: Ellie Wright
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Laura Braga
Variant Cover: Suspiria Vilchez
On Sale Date: 7/17
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #352
BRAND NEW STORY! Sabrina hosts a monster movie night on the beach with Archie and friends, but her nemesis, Amber Nightstone, has other plans!
Script: Tania Del Rio
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/17
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
