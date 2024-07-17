Home Archie Horror New Archie Comics Releases for 7/17/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 7/17/24

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Archie tries to set out a beach blanket for Veronica but the wind picks up and carries him away like a parachute.

Trula Twyst makes her unforgettable horror debut and the Wicked Trinity returns to mess up everyone’s summer plans, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 17, 2024:

TRUTH OR DARE main cover by Laura Braga

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… TRUTH OR DARE (ONE-SHOT)

When new student Trula Twyst comes to Riverdale, her mysterious and quiet nature doesn’t mix well with the squeaky-clean façade of Riverdale High. Tormented by her past and with a keen interest in Behavioral Psychology, she sets her sights on dismantling the traditional high school hierarchy from within. How? By a simple game of Truth or Dare… This horror one shot is smart, sexy, and for fans of movies like Escape Room, Saw, and Girl, Interrupted.

Script: Ron Robbins
Art: Laura Braga
Colors: Ellie Wright
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Laura Braga
Variant Cover: Suspiria Vilchez
On Sale Date: 7/17
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

A floating head of Archie is in the center of the frame, surrounded by a burst of light. He's surrounded by images of Veronica, Betty, and Jughead floating in thought balloons.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #352

BRAND NEW STORY! Sabrina hosts a monster movie night on the beach with Archie and friends, but her nemesis, Amber Nightstone, has other plans!

Script: Tania Del Rio
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/17
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #20. Archie, Moost, Dilton, Betty, and Veronica are at a 1950s museum watching a girl in a poodle skirt using a hula hoop. Moose asks if the fifites were so great, why did they only last ten years?

Cover of PEP #402. Archie is talking to Veronica at her front door, telling her his heart is on fire. Mr. Lodge dumps a jug of water on his head from a window above, saying he's putting out the fire.

