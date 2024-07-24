Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 7/24/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 7/24/24

,

Panel from BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #326. Betty and Veronica are on the beach. Betty asks Veronica why she doesn't jump in the water and she says she doesn't want to get her bathing suit wet because it's an original.

Big Moose is Riverdale’s new pickleball coach in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 24, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

 

 

Betty and Veronica, in swimsuits, are floating underwater in the ocean, opening a sunken treasure chest. Inside the chest are a bunch of Archie comics, digests, and graphic novels.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #326

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica aim to become Pickleball champions with Moose as their coach!

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Gillian Swearingen
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/24
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

