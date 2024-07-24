New Archie Comics Releases for 7/24/24

Big Moose is Riverdale’s new pickleball coach in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 24, 2024:
BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #326
BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica aim to become Pickleball champions with Moose as their coach!
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Gillian Swearingen
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/24
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
