New Archie Comics Releases for 7/24/24

Big Moose is Riverdale’s new pickleball coach in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 24, 2024:

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #326

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica aim to become Pickleball champions with Moose as their coach!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Gillian Swearingen

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/24

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

