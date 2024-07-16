Heroes (and Villains) Await You

The Archie Universe is far more expansive and richer with lore than most casual fans are aware, and this extends beyond the well-known and beloved teenage characters. There are a whole host of superheroes, magical entities, fantasy, and sci-fi characters that date back to the company’s formation in the early 1940s.

Over the past few years, Archie Comics has been reintroducing many of these characters to a new generation, with brand-new stories that blend nods to their source material with wholly new adventures perfect for new fans to read as jumping on points.

Our next character focused one-shot is KARDAK THE MYSTIC, on sale August 14. But before you meet him, allow us to introduce you to a few other notable folks.

The Fox

The Fox debuted in MLJ Comics’ BLUE RIBBON COMICS #4 in June 1940, in a story written by Joe Blair and drawn by Irwin Hasen. Fox would then go dormant for a bit, only to re-emerge nearly 20 years later in a few cameo appearances but most notably in stories written and drawn by the legendary Alex Toth. The Fox would appear in more stories in the 1980s, before retiring his mask and retreating to a quieter life… until 2013.

The team-up of writer/artist Dean Haspiel and writer Mark Waid revived the hero, Paul Patton, Jr., with his own mini-series “Freak Magnet,” followed by a second mini called “Fox Hunt,” which saw a darker take on our hero, but also introduced his son: Shinji, better known as Ghost Fox!

We’d also come to learn that Paul’s whole family is filled with superheroes, including his wife, Mae, better known as She-Fox. 2022’s anthology one-shot THE FOX: FAMILY VALUES explored the inner workings of life in a superhero family.

Bob Phantom

Bob Phantom first appeared in BLUE RIBBON COMICS #2, way back in 1939, and was the first costumed hero published by MLJ. Walt Whitney (rumored to be based on popular radio host of the time Walter Winchell) was a New York City journalist who wrote a gossip column called “On Broadway.” While it was meant to focus on theater, it ended up becoming more of an ongoing jab at law enforcement’s inability to catch criminals. This made him less-than-popular with the police. Unbeknownst to them, though, Whitney was secretly Bob Phantom, a crime fighter with powers of invulnerability and teleportation, whose name came from a stage magician with a famous disappearing act.

In 2022’s one-shot BOB PHANTOM, writer James III and artists Richard Ortiz and Juan Bobillo tell a surrealist noir story about bourgeoning journalist Walt Whitney who, after failing to aid a dying criminal in order to get a more gripping news story, gains national acclaim–and the attention of a ruthless global crime syndicate. Walt must go from a mild-mannered reporter juggling a thankless job and a divorce by day to Bob Phantom, a heartless ambulance chaser and hardened crime fighter by night. But when the lines between his two lives and that of reality and fantasy start to blur, is Walt truly becoming a hero, or is he a part of the problem?

Darkling

Darkling was a mysterious character that made her first appearance in THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS #3, published in 1983. She aided the Mighty Crusaders in a battle against the villainous supergroup of Eterno, the Brain Emperor, and the Malevolent Legion of Juggernauts, thanks to her mystic cloak, which she used as a melee weapon, trapping her opponents inside and teleporting them away. She was soon accepted into the ranks of the Mighty Crusaders, though she seldom ever revealed much about herself to them.

Darkling has unique abilities, thanks to her cloak, to both communicate with and teleport paranormal entities. Her powers also give her a special appreciation for the supernatural, sometimes even sympathizing with what others might consider enemies. These attributes make Darla Lang unique, but they also can isolate her—she doesn’t find it easy to fit in with the crowd and doesn’t see things in black and white the way so many others, especially your standard superheroes, do.

In 2023’s DARKLING one-shot by writer Sarah Kuhn and artist Carola Borelli, Darla’s power and connection to the supernatural world have always been a curse, and now she’s enrolled in Ivy Hollow University which harbors some dark secrets of its own. Will Darla find within its hallowed halls the answers to the questions about herself and her powers that she’s been seeking?

The Jaguar

The Jaguar was introduced in 1961 as zoologist Ralph Hardy. While on a dig in Peru, Hardy followed a rare white jaguar into a ruined temple that displayed drawings from ancient Incas, as well as a “nucleon energy belt.” Upon putting on the belt, Hardy transformed into the Jaguar. As the Jaguar, he possessed not only feline abilities, but also all the powers of the animal kingdom and the ability to communicate telepathically with and command all animals.

Ivette “Ivy” Velez was first introduced in THE NEW CRUSADERS in 2012, as Ralph Hardy’s young apprentice. She spent her life in an orphanage after her parents died when she was a baby. While there, Hardy took her under his wing as her mentor. Ivy’s animalistic powers in this update originate from the mystical jaguar helmet Ralph discovered and gifted her.

In 2024’s THE JAGUAR one-shot, by writer Keryl Brown Ahmed and artist Tango, something is killing the Pampas cats of Northern Peru. A group of zoologists has come together to investigate these mysterious slayings. They know the culprit is a bird of prey, but the method of killing is unlike any of the birds local to the region. It’s going to take someone with apex predator abilities to find out who’s causing these murders… someone like Ivette Velez, a.k.a. The Jaguar! But will the predator become the prey?

Kardak the Mystic

Created in 1939, Kardak was a fixture in TOP NOTCH COMICS, written by Harry Shorten with art by Chuck Winter, and originally referred to only as “The Mystic.” Eventually, the mystic sorcerer John Cardy would go by the alias “Kardak the Mystic” to battle against those who use their magic talents for evil, especially the sinister magicians the Master Brahmins. His powers included hypnosis and invisibility, and he travels with his faithful servant Balthar. Kardak’s only weakness was his love for his fiancée Lorna.

Kardak made a brief return in 2022’s JINX: GRIM FAIRY TALES in a story by Joe Corallo. Corallo had so much fun with the character that we invited him back, along with artist Butch Mapa, to tell a new origin story for Kardak. In this one-shot, all John Cardy ever wanted was to be recognized for his talents at magic tricks and sleight of hand. He’s talented, but not enough to get noticed for it until he comes across a (unbeknownst to him) cursed ruby. This ruby grants John the power of invisibility. As Kardak the Mystic, he performs feats no one else can with this magic. Unfortunately for him, going invisible isn’t just a trick of the eyes, but rather entering another realm parallel to our own. And something inside that realm wants to use Kardak to enter our world for dark purposes.

