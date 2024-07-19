Home Free Comic The beach is bewitched in ARCHIE DIGEST #352!

The beach is bewitched in ARCHIE DIGEST #352!

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Sabrina is playing with her cat Salem on the beach under a sign that reads Horror Movie Fest. Behind her, Jade, Amber, and Sapphire, her enemy witches appear in a portal and say Sabrina accidentally left it open for them to join the mortal realm.

The Wicked Trinity is back for a summer scheme against Sabrina in this week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #352!

A floating head of Archie is in the center of the frame, surrounded by a burst of light. He's surrounded by images of Veronica, Betty, and Jughead floating in thought balloons.If you thought the ghost surfers in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #141 were bad news for the beach, wait’ll you see what goes down when Sabrina leaves a portal open for Amber, Sapphire, and Jade at the seaside scary movie festival. We can tell you one thing — magical mayhem is nigh! Tania del Rio and Holly G! team up for this tale of beachy bewitchery we had to call “Movie Magic,” and you can sneak a peek below.

And there’s much more summer fun where that came from! The rest of the issue is packed with 180 pages of classic Archie hijinx in a pint-sized format you can fit in any beach bag. You can start reading after the preview with the complete classic, “Windy Ways,” by Al Hartley (then grab your own copy here), and have a breezy comics-filled weekend!

 

 

 

Interior story page from Archie Digest #352, a title from Archie Comics.

