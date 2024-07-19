The beach is bewitched in ARCHIE DIGEST #352!

The Wicked Trinity is back for a summer scheme against Sabrina in this week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #352!

If you thought the ghost surfers in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #141 were bad news for the beach, wait’ll you see what goes down when Sabrina leaves a portal open for Amber, Sapphire, and Jade at the seaside scary movie festival. We can tell you one thing — magical mayhem is nigh! Tania del Rio and Holly G! team up for this tale of beachy bewitchery we had to call “Movie Magic,” and you can sneak a peek below.

And there’s much more summer fun where that came from! The rest of the issue is packed with 180 pages of classic Archie hijinx in a pint-sized format you can fit in any beach bag. You can start reading after the preview with the complete classic, “Windy Ways,” by Al Hartley (then grab your own copy here), and have a breezy comics-filled weekend!