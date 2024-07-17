Trula Twyst plays a deadly game of TRUTH OR DARE!

Riverdale High’s new kid has a deeply sinister side, as you’ll see for yourself in today’s CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… TRUTH OR DARE one-shot comic!

When Trula Twyst hits the scene, everyone thinks her invitation to a swanky house party is merely a sweet gesture . . . but if that’s the case, why is she mysteriously taking notes about everyone she meets? And wait, why does she have everyone’s photo taped up in her locker if this is her first day? We’ve got a lot of mystery to unravel, and the comic has only just begun!

It’s a classic character revival, a nail-biting psychological thriller, and an homage to ’90s teen horror like I Know What You Did Last Summer all rolled into one chilling comic by writer Ron Robbins with art by fan-favorite Laura Braga, Ellie Wright, and Jack Morelli. You can grab your own copy here, but sneak a peek at the issue below first!