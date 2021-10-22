January 2022 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in January 2022. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #326



TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: “SnoBoard Games” Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie are on a snowboarding trip in the mountains. While watching the Winter Olympics on TV in the lounge, Reggie brags that his snowboarding skills rival the professionals. Archie is skeptical, but when Reggie impresses the girls with flips and other tricks on the slope, Archie becomes jealous. Does Archie have what it takes to outdo Reggie on the “Monster Slope,” the scariest, most dangerous slope on the mountain? Or will it be a total wipeout?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/5

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #13: BEST OF THE 1960s



THE ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST SERIES RETURNS! We’re continuing celebrating Archie’s long-lasting legacy of 80+ years of publishing with a special retroactive look at some of the most important eras in Archie’s history! First up: the 1960s, the Silver Age of comics and the decade that brought us the birth of The Archies! Plus, stories from every decade of Archie. There’s something for fans of all ages!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey

On Sale Date: 1/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS MAGIC (TR)



After 80 years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories so far from the 2020s – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics! This is Archie’s new sister series to our all-time best-selling graphic novel series, featuring a focus on the latest and greatest stories from the previous year of digests.



Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-907-1

$9.99 US / $13.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 ½”

TR

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/26

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #300

BRAND NEW STORY: “Sister, Sister!” Betty and Veronica realize both of their parents’ anniversaries are only a couple of days apart, so they decide to throw a big anniversary party for both the Lodges and the Coopers. Planning the event makes them feel like sisters, which leads them to imagine what their lives would be like if they actually were sisters in this landmark 300th issue!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 1/12

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #116

BRAND NEW STORY: Archie decides that Valentine’s Day has become too materialistic, so he’s going to show Betty and Veronica he cares without spending a dime! Little does he know, Betty and Veronica have decided to join forces to surprise Archie with a super lavish Valentine’s gift! This might turn out to be a Valentine’s Day to remember… but maybe not for the reasons anyone would have hoped for!

Script: Tania del Rio

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/19

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

