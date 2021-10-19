New Archie Comics Releases for 10/20/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 10/20/21!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTER 7 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON on 10/19

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel finds it a little sus when Moose is insistent on catching up when they barely talked in high school, but she’s too nice to turn him down. So they exchange numbers and off they go. In another part of town, there seems to be some tension between two favorite characters.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER SEVEN (Available 9pm ET / 6pm PT 10/19)

ARCHIE 80 YEARS OF CHRISTMAS (TP)

What’s better than 80 years of Archie Comics? Simple – 80 years of Archie’s holiday hijinks! Celebrate eight decades of Christmas with Archie! With 250+ pages of classic holiday stories, this festive collection is a yuletide milestone that can’t be missed! The Riverdale Gang have a hilarious history with the holidays, and you can see it all in this ultimate stocking-stuffer!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White

978-1-64576-927-9

$9.99 US / $12.99 CAN

5½ x 7½”

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/20

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #324

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Archie Appleseed” Four years ago Archie had the idea to plant apple trees in all of his friends and neighbor’s yards. This year the trees began bearing fruit, but it’s way more fruit than anyone had anticipated! Now with Riverdale covered in apples, it’s up to Archie Appleseed himself to figure out how to get to the core of the problem!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/20

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on ComiXology!