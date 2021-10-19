New Archie Comics Releases for 10/20/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 10/20/21!
To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTER 7 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON on 10/19
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Ethel finds it a little sus when Moose is insistent on catching up when they barely talked in high school, but she’s too nice to turn him down. So they exchange numbers and off they go. In another part of town, there seems to be some tension between two favorite characters.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTERS 1-6 FOR FREE
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER SEVEN (Available 9pm ET / 6pm PT 10/19)
ARCHIE 80 YEARS OF CHRISTMAS (TP)
What’s better than 80 years of Archie Comics? Simple – 80 years of Archie’s holiday hijinks! Celebrate eight decades of Christmas with Archie! With 250+ pages of classic holiday stories, this festive collection is a yuletide milestone that can’t be missed! The Riverdale Gang have a hilarious history with the holidays, and you can see it all in this ultimate stocking-stuffer!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bob White
978-1-64576-927-9
$9.99 US / $12.99 CAN
5½ x 7½”
256 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/20
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Pre-order from your favorite online retailer!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #324
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Archie Appleseed” Four years ago Archie had the idea to plant apple trees in all of his friends and neighbor’s yards. This year the trees began bearing fruit, but it’s way more fruit than anyone had anticipated! Now with Riverdale covered in apples, it’s up to Archie Appleseed himself to figure out how to get to the core of the problem!
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/20
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Subscribe to the series directly from Archie Comics!
Get it from your local comic book shop!
Read it now on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!