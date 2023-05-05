Home Free Comic It’s comic shop chaos in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #13!

It’s comic shop chaos in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #13!

, ,

We love all things comics (obviously!) and we’re celebrating the world’s best artistic medium this week in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #13: COMIC SHOP CHAOS!

This week, with comic shops around the world celebrating Free Comic Book Day (and all the things we love about comics), there’s no better time to grab a copy of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #13, honoring all the fun of reading comics, collecting comics, making comics, and hanging out in our favorite spot: the local comic shop!

Everyone in Riverdale will get in on the action in this special themed issue, and you can start reading now with a complete story by Rod Ollerenshaw and Doug Crane below, then grab your own copy from your neighborhood comic store right here. And have fun on Free Comic Book Day!

Comments are closed.