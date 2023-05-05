It’s comic shop chaos in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #13!

We love all things comics (obviously!) and we’re celebrating the world’s best artistic medium this week in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #13: COMIC SHOP CHAOS!

This week, with comic shops around the world celebrating Free Comic Book Day (and all the things we love about comics), there’s no better time to grab a copy of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #13, honoring all the fun of reading comics, collecting comics, making comics, and hanging out in our favorite spot: the local comic shop!

Everyone in Riverdale will get in on the action in this special themed issue, and you can start reading now with a complete story by Rod Ollerenshaw and Doug Crane below, then grab your own copy from your neighborhood comic store right here. And have fun on Free Comic Book Day!