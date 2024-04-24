Bingo Wilkin is back for another scary set!

Rocker Bingo Wilkin has some netherworldly problems to solve in today’s Archie Horror one-shot, THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY: INITIATION!

When we last checked in with Archie Horror’s version of Bingo Wilkin, in last year’s sold-out hit one-shot THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY, he was at the peak of rock superstardom, but at what cost? He’d made a deal with some infernal businesspeople, and that never turns out well.

Bingo had seemingly turned the tables, but in today’s follow-up comic, THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY: INITIATION, we see he’s not exactly where he wants to be — he’s a music manager, signing up more souls for the bad guys, and he has an ache to get back on stage. With comics horror master Cullen Bunn writing, you know one thing for sure: you won’t know where this show is going until you get there! Artist Dan Schoening returns on art, as well, so this is one for every Archie Horror collector. You can start reading with the preview below, then get your own chart-topping copy right here!