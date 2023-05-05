Celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2023 with Archie creators!

Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day, when participating comic shops give away comics all day — it’s great! And Archie will be part of the fun with a free Jinx comic and creator appearances at shops around the country.

As a Gold Sponsor of the event, Archie will be offering THE CURSED LIBRARY, a one-shot sampler of Archie Horror stories from some of our favorite masters of the macabre, including a brand new one from the team that brought you JINX GRIM FAIRY TALES, Magdalene Visaggio and Craig Cermak. All you have to do to get this free comic is visit a participating comic book shop, while supplies last!

And if you’re a true Archie Horror kid, you’ll appreciate that this comic ties in directly to JINX: A CURSED LIFE, a solo Jinx caper in stores May 17. It’s all spooky fun here in Riverdale!

In-Store Signings

Archie Comics fans can also meet their favorite comic book creators at in-store signings across the country. Check out the list below for the details and to see if there’s a signing event near you!

All signings/times are subject to change.

Casey Gilly (BETTY: THE FINAL GIRL) will be at Floating World Comics in Portland, OR, from 1-3 pm.

Bill Golliher (Archie Digests) will be at Richard's Comics in Greenville, SC.

Robert Hack (CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA) will be at New Dimension Comics: Waterfront in Pittsburgh, PA from 2 to 4 pm

Tim Seeley (THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER) will be at the Morton Grove Public Library in Morton Grove, IL at 2 pm to talk about comics with kids.

Steven and Lily Butler (Archie Digests) will be at Port City Comics in Mobile, AL.

Craig Boldman (Archie Digests) will be at Wonder Comics & More in Trenton, OH.

Mike Norton (Camp Pickens) will be at the Memphis Libraries Comic Con from 11 am – 3 pm.

Find a participating comic book store near you using the Comic Shop Locator Service and remember to visit this Saturday, May 7th!