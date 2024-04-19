This is Archie’s life, in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #139!

What’s life with Archie really like? We find out from those who know him best in this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #139!

When Archie causes some mayhem at the Lodge Mansion (typical!) it prompts a trip down memory lane as all his pals ‘n’ gals ponder what life is like with young Mr. Andrews. It turns out he has a tendency to trip over things, but there’s much more to Archie than that, as we learn from everyone he knows. This sweet take is brought to us by Archie Legend Dan Parent!

And that’s not all; the rest of the issue is packed with nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinks, including the Little Archie caper “Paper-Boy” by another Archie Legend, Bob Bolling, which you can read in full below. Once you’re caught up, grab your own copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!