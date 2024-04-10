Home News On Sale Today New Archie Comics Releases for 4/10/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 4/10/24

Panel from and Archie Comics story. Josie and the Pussycats are in Alex Cabot's limo, but it's big enough to hold a full kitchen, with a chef offering to cook them an omelette.

Two mysteries rock Riverdale in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale April 10, 2024:

Betty and Veronica smile at the viewer while wearing homemade flower crowns to celebrate Spring.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #323

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, someone has kidnapped Dr. Masters for ransom! Betty, Veronica, and all the girls of Riverdale team up to find him. Can they solve the case? Then, newly famous rocker Bingo Wilkin can’t perform without his lucky dog Rebel, so it’s up to Betty, Veronica, and Jola of Rock Candi to find his beagle and get both their bands on stage before the curtains open!

Script: Tania Del Rio, Francis Bonnet
Pencils: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/10
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Betty and Veronica work out at the gym. Betty is lifting dumbbells and Veronica is lifting a cordless phone. She says she will exercise her own way.

Betty and Veronica are outside of school, with a crowd of kids behind them going inside. Smithers is standing there holding Veronica's backpack. She says she can't be seen carrying her own backpack.

Betty and Veronica wear soccer uniforms on a soccer field, with angry facial expressions. Veronica is kicking a ball with Archie's face on it, while Betty paints another one with his face. Archie and Jughead stand off to the side and Archie says the girls are still mad at him.Betty and Veronica are in a home economics class, waiting for Veronica's cookies to come out of the oven. Veronica looks worried and holds a fire extinguisher. Betty says she has to learn to think positive.

