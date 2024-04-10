New Archie Comics Releases for 4/10/24

Two mysteries rock Riverdale in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale April 10, 2024:

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #323

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, someone has kidnapped Dr. Masters for ransom! Betty, Veronica, and all the girls of Riverdale team up to find him. Can they solve the case? Then, newly famous rocker Bingo Wilkin can’t perform without his lucky dog Rebel, so it’s up to Betty, Veronica, and Jola of Rock Candi to find his beagle and get both their bands on stage before the curtains open!

Script: Tania Del Rio, Francis Bonnet

Pencils: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/10

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

