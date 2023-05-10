New Archie Comics Releases for 5/10/23

Detective Penny Parker punches her way out of the Archie vault in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale May 10, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Ginger’s Ails,” Ginger Snapp has come to Riverdale seeking some advice from Betty & Veronica about the Hilldale Spring Dance. But will she get help, or a headache, when it comes to romance guidance from the two BFFs?

Then, in ”Penny for your Thoughts,” Betty, Veronica, and Ginger are amazed by Penny Parker’s physical prowess at the gym. But Veronica’s got other matters on her mind—like who could possibly be her replacement at this year’s debutante ball! What kind of competition could the heiress be in for?

Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/10

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS