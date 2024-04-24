New Archie Comics Releases for 4/24/24

That Wilkin Boy’s horrific turn continues and Halloween comes early, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale April 24, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY: INITIATION (ONE-SHOT)

Returning to the world of last year’s successful THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY, Bingo is now a music manager—and the devil incarnate. He’s initiating others by exchanging their souls for stardom. But is this what he really wants out of life? Is this what he worked so hard for? Bingo embarks on a quest to return to his first love: performing music. But the road back to superstardom isn’t going to be an easy one, and it’s going to take a lot of souls to get there.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Dan Schoening, Ben Galvan

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Schoening, Luis Antonio Delgado

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 4/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #18: HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN

We’re at the halfway point to Halloween, so grab your trick or treat bags, don your costumes, and get ready for a graveyard smash with these stories of costumes, ghosts, and more spooky fun tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/24

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS