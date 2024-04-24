Home Archie Horror New Archie Comics Releases for 4/24/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 4/24/24

,

Panel from and Archie Comics story. Josie answers a knock at the door. When she opens it, it's someone who appears to be a vampire, and she, Valerie, and Melody yelp in fright.

That Wilkin Boy’s horrific turn continues and Halloween comes early, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale April 24, 2024:

Bingo Wilkin, an Archie Comics character, holds the next of a guitar with a sinister look on his face, while sketleton hands reach in from out of frame to touch the guitar and Bingo.

THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY: INITIATION main cover by Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado

THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY: INITIATION (ONE-SHOT)

Returning to the world of last year’s successful THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY, Bingo is now a music manager—and the devil incarnate. He’s initiating others by exchanging their souls for stardom. But is this what he really wants out of life? Is this what he worked so hard for? Bingo embarks on a quest to return to his first love: performing music. But the road back to superstardom isn’t going to be an easy one, and it’s going to take a lot of souls to get there.

Script: Cullen Bunn
Art: Dan Schoening, Ben Galvan
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Schoening, Luis Antonio Delgado
Variant Cover: Robert Hack
On Sale Date: 4/24
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Archie and the gang are dressed in Halloween costumes, dancing at a party.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #18: HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN

We’re at the halfway point to Halloween, so grab your trick or treat bags, don your costumes, and get ready for a graveyard smash with these stories of costumes, ghosts, and more spooky fun tales!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 4/24
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

