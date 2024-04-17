Home News On Sale Today New Archie Comics Releases for 4/17/24

Panel from and Archie Comics story. Little Archie's dog Spotty is chasing a cat, while pulling a mechanical contraption on wheels that Little Dilton has built to deliver newspapers. Dilton tries to hold on to the runaway machine but it's too fast and he and the newspapers are flying through the air. Archie chases after them saying they have to stop because they can't afford to lose subscribers on his delivery route.

Everyone takes a walk down memory lane to ponder life with Archie in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale April 17, 2024:

Archie and the ganag are riding mountain bikes on a trail, but Jughead is holidng a pile of pizza boxes and eating a slice.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #139

BRAND NEW STORY! What is life with Archie really like? Find out from the unique perspectives of those closest to him in this unique and entertaining story!

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/17
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Archie and Veronica cuddle next to Betty's house. Betty and Nancy are bleaching their blue jeans in the yard. Nancy asks Betty what she wants to bleach out next and Betty says her t-shirt, which says I Love Archie on it.

Betty and Veronica stand outside of an arcade in bathing suits, while Archie and other boys run outside towards them. Veronica says she knows a way to get boys out of video arcades.

Betty and Veronica are laying on the beach while Veronica applies some sunscreen lotion. Archie runs over to her in the background. Veronica says forget SPF, she's worried about AAF, or the Archie Attraction Factor.A handsome lifeguard is rescuing Veronica from the ocean. Betty is behind her trying to say that Veronica is a good swimmer but Veronica covers her mouth to stop her from giving away her scheme to get the lifeguard's attention.

