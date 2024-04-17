New Archie Comics Releases for 4/17/24

Everyone takes a walk down memory lane to ponder life with Archie in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale April 17, 2024:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #139
BRAND NEW STORY! What is life with Archie really like? Find out from the unique perspectives of those closest to him in this unique and entertaining story!
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/17
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Direct From the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!