New Archie Comics Releases for 4/17/24

Everyone takes a walk down memory lane to ponder life with Archie in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale April 17, 2024:

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #139

BRAND NEW STORY! What is life with Archie really like? Find out from the unique perspectives of those closest to him in this unique and entertaining story!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/17

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

