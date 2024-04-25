A deadly game of Truth or Dare staggers riverdale!

Trula Twyst headlines a new Chilling Adventure from Archie Comics in a deliciously twisted one-shot comic this July!!



Riverdale High’s time is up when Trula Twyst comes to town this July! In TRUTH OR DARE, an all-new one-shot from Archie Comics, the classic character makes her horror debut with a savvy, villainous plot that could topple the school’s familiar social order for good. It all goes down in a psychological tale of teenage terror by writer Ron Robbins (Weirder Mysteries) and artist Laura Braga (The Next Batman).

“TRUTH OR DARE is smart, sexy, and a beautiful homage to teen psychological thrillers, serving early 2000s vibes while being firmly modern and set in the present day,” said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. “Equal parts Girl, Interrupted and Cruel Intentions with a dash of Saw, behavioral psychologist hobbyist Trula Twyst takes the lead, putting familiar Archie characters in dangerous situations. This type of story can only be told by someone like writer Ron Robbins, who has such a deep-seeded love for these characters and a knack for this genre that he can perfectly blend the two, crafting a gorgeously haunting story enhanced by Laura Braga’s beautiful character designs and line art.”

Braga, whose art has graced Archie comics covers for years, is an Archie Horror veteran, as well, having drawn the critically acclaimed tale of demonic cults BLOSSOMS 666 with writer Cullen Bunn. “I’ve always been a big fan of the horror genre,” Braga said, “and drawing a story like TRUTH OR DARE is so fun and inspirational, it allows me to work on the expressiveness of the characters and the atmosphere. Ron’s script kept me hooked until the last page; I hope you all enjoy it!”

Trula Twyst was first introduced in 1997’s ARCHIE’S PAL JUGHEAD #89, by writer Craig Boldman and artist Rex Lindsey. In their status quo-busting story, Trula uses her interest in psychology to manipulate Jughead and shake the stoic slacker’s resolve. In TRUTH OR DARE, her first comic for older readers, these mind games come with a more sinister and dangerous twist.

“I cherished the opportunity to take Trula and give her the starring role she deserves,” Robbins said. “At its core, TRUTH OR DARE is a horror story about a teenager not just desperate to fit in, but to be the queen bee. Trula has her fair share of trauma to back up that damaged mentality. It’s up to our gang to make sure that nobody gets hurt, and that Trula gets the help she needs, but just like in real life, things can take an unexpected turn.”

Part of Archie’s “Chilling Adventures Presents” line of one-shots, the comic is both a done-in-one nighttime read and a new addition to an ever-growing universe of horror lore populated with characters from Archie’s more than 80-year history.

TRUTH OR DARE releases July 17 in comic shops nationwide, with colors by Ellie Wright, lettering by Jack Morelli, and an open-to-order variant cover by Suspiria Vilchez. It’s available for pre-order now.



CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… TRUTH OR DARE (ONE-SHOT)



When new student Trula Twyst comes to Riverdale, her mysterious and quiet nature doesn’t mix well with the squeaky-clean façade of Riverdale High. Tormented by her past and with a keen interest in Behavioral Psychology, she sets her sights on dismantling the traditional high school hierarchy from within. How? By a simple game of Truth or Dare… This horror one shot is smart, sexy, and for fans of movies like Escape Room, Saw, and Girl, Interrupted.

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Laura Braga

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Cover: Suspiria Vilchez

On Sale Date: 7/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.