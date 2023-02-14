Jinx Holliday returns in a CHILLING new horror one-shot!

A teenage version of the classic “Li’l Jinx” character headlines her first solo fright fest in JINX: A CURSED LIFE, releasing in May



Jinx Holliday, the new scream queen of the Archie Horror imprint from Archie Comics, returns with an all-new terrifying tale of rock ‘n’ roll necromancy in CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… JINX: A CURSED LIFE, a one-shot comic releasing in May.

Writer Magdalene Visaggio (Eternity Girl) and artist Craig Cermak (Red Team) reunite in a book-length sequel to their short story in the bestselling anthology JINX: GRIM FAIRY TALES. That sold-out special issue introduced a modernized take on the classic character as a horror icon, sharing stories from her chilling collection of arcane books which continues to play a role in the new comic.

“We’re so excited to return to the world of JINX horror,” said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante, “Magdalene Visaggio brought the character to life so well in last year’s JINX: GRIM FAIRY TALES one-shot, that we knew we wanted her back for more. This time, we get more of a look at Jinx’s personal life—her relationship with her father, her best friend Danni, and her being the go-to exorcist in Riverdale. OK, that last one is a newer development for our Jinx.”

Li’l Jinx first appeared in Pep Comics #62 by Joe Edwards back in 1946, and headlined a decades-long run of exuberant mischief throughout various Archie titles. In a version of Riverdale haunted by monsters and demons, someone with Jinx’s spirit comes in handy, and the new one-shot hints at a growing continuity between the various Archie Horror titles that Jinx is especially equipped to manage. This will be further explored in THE CURSED LIBRARY, another Jinx-led one-shot distributed for free at participating comic shops on May 6th, also known as Free Comic Book Day.

“It is a blast to not only continue Jinx’s exploits but to now venture into the occult and otherworldly!” Cermak said about the Jinx world-building they’ve undertaken. “Throughout this tale’s hellish predicament, getting to develop the charmingly hilarious interplay between Jinx and Danni is a particular stand-out as an artist—so much room for very fun expressions and mannerisms. Modernizing both characters has been a true honor. The scripts by Magdalene continue to be sharp, fast-paced delights, providing a great mix of humor and horror for me to go wild. Rock ’n’ roll, flying burgers, possession, and friends who’ve got your back—what more could you ask for?”

“This is a wonderful coming-of-age story that deftly blends humor and horror,” Rotante added, “and Craig Cermak’s larger-than-life art brings it all together beautifully.”

JINX: A CURSED LIFE, with an open-to-order variant cover by Reiko Murakami, colors by Ellie Wright, and lettering by Jack Morelli, releases May 17 in comic shops nationwide and will be available for pre-order in comics shops this Friday.



CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… JINX: A CURSED LIFE (ONE-SHOT)



Jinx Holliday is a firecracker and a firestarter. Destruction always follows in her wake. And sometimes weirdos stop her and talk about her “destiny.” It’s all combined to create quite the aura of mystery around a 14-year-old girl who just wants some pizza rolls, and while her soul might belong to Satan, her heart belongs to the electric guitar. But one day, when Archie and company come looking for her help because Jughead is acting weird, Jinx and her BFF Danni embark on a mission to exorcize Jughead. It’s the two BFFs vs. Satan for the good of humanity—or at very least, for Jinx to just be free to be a normal 14-year-old girl who just happens to dabble in necromancy and rock ‘n’ roll.

Script: Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Craig Cermack

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Craig Cermak

Variant Cover: Reiko Murakami

On Sale Date: 5/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.