Enter the Cursed Library (if you dare) on Free Comic Book Day!

It’s never too early to start thinking about one of our all-time favorite holidays, Free Comic Book Day, so today we’re excited to share the cover of our Gold Sponsor 2023 FCBD title! Steel yourself for a trip to . . . THE CURSED LIBRARY!

A special presentation from the world renowned Archie Horror imprint, THE CURSED LIBRARY is a one-shot anthology including new short stories from some of our favorite masters of the macabre. Throughout the years, faithful Archie Horror readers have seen Chilling Adventures and gruesome outcomes emerge more and more frequently in various versions of Riverdale. As creatures gathered and teens were corrupted, the town became a hotbed for cruel and unusual events. Yet the question remains — why have Archie Andrews and his friends faced such terrifying tales? Who is responsible for creating these dark worlds, and how is babysitter Jinx Holliday at the center of it all? A story years in the making starts here, and best of all, it’s free!

Free Comic Book Day is a fantastic annual event, falling on the first Saturday in May, where comic shops and comics publishers all over the country team up to bring you tons of new comics for free. All you have to do is stop by a participating retailer near you and ask for the goods, and while you’re there, it’s fun to browse all the wonderful stuff they have inside. If you’ve been meaning to check out your local comic shop, Free Comic Book Day is a great day to start.

Check back here for more news about THE CURSED LIBRARY as we get closer to May 6, 2023!