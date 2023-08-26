A creepy first look at MADAM SATAN: HELL ON EARTH!

Next month’s new Archie Horror one-shot MADAM SATAN: HELL ON EARTH follows the infernal anti-hero on her continuing escape from Hell (you remember her last three installments, right?!). But this time, the stakes are high! As you can tell from the title, Lucifer’s minions have come to the mortal plane, and this is where writer Eliot Rahal has Madam Satan take her final stand. From the looks of this advance first look at Vincenzo Federici’s incredible interior artwork below, Riverdale is worse off for it. You can reserve your flaming hot copy at your local comic shop here!