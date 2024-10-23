New Archie Comics Releases for 10/23/24

Jinx’s best pal Danni Malloy rises to the occasion and Daisy Thunder races back to Riverdale in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 23, 2024:

THE CURSED LIBRARY #2 (of 3): OMEGA

The next thrilling chapter of the Cursed Library saga is here! In ALPHA, Danni and Jinx confronted Lucifer himself—over what was supposed to be a family dinner. But the devil can’t be so easily tricked, and while Jinx is separated from her best friend Danni and transported to an uncanny valley version of her life, Madam Satan faces imprisonment. It’s going to take a journey through the depths of Hell to right all that has been wronged! And who they find there may just surprise you!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Craig Cermak

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Craig Cermak

Variant Covers: InHyuk Lee, Julius Ohta, Skylar Patridge

On Sale Date: 10/23

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #36

BRAND NEW STORY! Daisy Thunder, the glamorous globe-hopping queen of the race car circuit, has returned to Riverdale, and hasn’t forgotten her roots. In fact, Daisy remembers every one of her grade school friends from Riverdale Elementary. Everyone, that is, except for Veronica Lodge!

Script: Craig Boldman

Pencils: Bill Galvan

Inks: Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/23

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

