New Archie Comics Releases for 10/23/24

A panel from WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #36. Betty runs into Archie and she falls down. He asks if he hurt her and she says she doesn't know because she's too numb from the cold outside to feel anything.

Jinx’s best pal Danni Malloy rises to the occasion and Daisy Thunder races back to Riverdale in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 23, 2024:

Cover of THE CURSED LIBRARY #2: OMEGA. Danni Malloy leads a charge against ghostly demons holding a sharpened trident as her weapon. She's followed by Madam Satan in shackles, and a demonic version of Jinx Holliday, reading from a spellbook and apparently conjuring the demon ghosts. Watching from the background are various characters from other Archie Horror comics like the werewold version of Jughead and the evil toy verion of Archie.

THE CURSED LIBRARY #2 (of 3): OMEGA

The next thrilling chapter of the Cursed Library saga is here! In ALPHA, Danni and Jinx confronted Lucifer himself—over what was supposed to be a family dinner. But the devil can’t be so easily tricked, and while Jinx is separated from her best friend Danni and transported to an uncanny valley version of her life, Madam Satan faces imprisonment. It’s going to take a journey through the depths of Hell to right all that has been wronged! And who they find there may just surprise you!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio
Art: Craig Cermak
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Craig Cermak
Variant Covers: InHyuk Lee, Julius Ohta, Skylar Patridge
On Sale Date: 10/23
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.

Cover of WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #36. Archie is smiling at the viewer wearing a red and white scarf and earmuffs. Each earmuff has a picture of Betty and Veronica.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #36

BRAND NEW STORY! Daisy Thunder, the glamorous globe-hopping queen of the race car circuit, has returned to Riverdale, and hasn’t forgotten her roots. In fact, Daisy remembers every one of her grade school friends from Riverdale Elementary. Everyone, that is, except for Veronica Lodge!

Script: Craig Boldman
Pencils: Bill Galvan
Inks: Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/23
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #5. The gang surrounds Santa Claus in a snowy landscape, polishing his boots and serving him cookies and tea. He says, "You kids really know how to make a guy feel at home!"

 

Cover of PEP #387. Reggie is combing his hair in front of a locker mirror at school, hanging over a sign that says: The Greatest, and some photos of himself. Betty says a locker should reflect your personality and Archie says Reggie's locker sure does.

