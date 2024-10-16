Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 10/16/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 10/16/24

,

Archie comics gag panel. Jughead has just ski jumped over a gap between two cliffs. Betty says that he jumped Dead Man's Cliff after hearing the dinner bell.

Feel that chill in the air? Winter starts now in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 16, 2024:

Cover of ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #26, with the subtitle as Winter Wonderland. Archie, Jughead, and their dogs Vegas and Hot Dog are sledding down a snowy hill.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #26: JUGHEAD‘S WINTER WONDERLAND

Sip some cocoa, throw some snowballs, and creates some special snowy memories with Jughead, Hot Dog, and all his friends in Riverdale!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/16
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #8. Archie and Betty are sitting on a park bench in front of a billboard for an optometrist. The ad is a drawing of eyes behind eyeglasses. Reggie says he's going to tell them about how he won the football game. In the next panel, he's still droning on, and Betty, Archie, and the drawing on the sign have all closed their eyes, asleep.

 

Cover of PEP #388. Archie and Veronica are sitting in a fancy restaurant in a bad seat by a phone booth. Archie tells her he forgot to tip the last time they were there.

