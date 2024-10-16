New Archie Comics Releases for 10/16/24

Feel that chill in the air? Winter starts now in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 16, 2024:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #26: JUGHEAD‘S WINTER WONDERLAND
Sip some cocoa, throw some snowballs, and creates some special snowy memories with Jughead, Hot Dog, and all his friends in Riverdale!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/16
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS