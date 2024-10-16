New Archie Comics Releases for 10/16/24

Feel that chill in the air? Winter starts now in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 16, 2024:

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #26: JUGHEAD‘S WINTER WONDERLAND

Sip some cocoa, throw some snowballs, and creates some special snowy memories with Jughead, Hot Dog, and all his friends in Riverdale!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/16

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS