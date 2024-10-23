Danni joins the fight in THE CURSED LIBRARY #2: OMEGA!

Jinx is in trouble, Madam Satan is on the rise, and we’re all depending on regular non-magical teen Danni Malloy to step up! Turn the page on the next thrilling chapter of THE CURSED LIBRARY horror event, in stores today!

When we last checked in on our horror heroines Jinx, Danni, and Madam Satan, things weren’t going so great! Jinx’s dad, a.k.a. the master of evil Lucifer, had invited the teens to an infernal post-apocalyptic dinner. Jinx wanted to make a deal: the imprisoned Madam S. and herself — his beloved daughter — in exchange for Danni’s safety. With the deal done, Jinx is now in his clutches and Danni has to figure out a plan, all while monstrous version of Riverdale’s residents cause chaos around her.

You can start reading THE CURSED LIBARY #2 below, then grab your own copy here! And we’ll see you in a couple months for the epic conclusion brought to you by co-writers Eliot Rahal and Magdalene Visaggio, artist Craig Cermak, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli!