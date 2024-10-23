Home Archie Comics Presents Danni joins the fight in THE CURSED LIBRARY #2: OMEGA!

Danni joins the fight in THE CURSED LIBRARY #2: OMEGA!

A panel from THE CURSED LIBRARY #2. A demon falls to the ground in front of Danni Malloy who says, "Um, uh." The withered hand of an unseen Madam Satan reaches out to grab the demon's keys, aiming to free herself.

Jinx is in trouble, Madam Satan is on the rise, and we’re all depending on regular non-magical teen Danni Malloy to step up! Turn the page on the next thrilling chapter of THE CURSED LIBRARY horror event, in stores today!

Cover of THE CURSED LIBRARY #2: OMEGA. Danni Malloy leads a charge against ghostly demons holding a sharpened trident as her weapon. She's followed by Madam Satan in shackles, and a demonic version of Jinx Holliday, reading from a spellbook and apparently conjuring the demon ghosts. Watching from the background are various characters from other Archie Horror comics like the werewold version of Jughead and the evil toy verion of Archie.

When we last checked in on our horror heroines Jinx, Danni, and Madam Satan, things weren’t going so great! Jinx’s dad, a.k.a. the master of evil Lucifer, had invited the teens to an infernal post-apocalyptic dinner. Jinx wanted to make a deal: the imprisoned Madam S. and herself — his beloved daughter — in exchange for Danni’s safety. With the deal done, Jinx is now in his clutches and Danni has to figure out a plan, all while monstrous version of Riverdale’s residents cause chaos around her.

You can start reading THE CURSED LIBARY #2 below, then grab your own copy here! And we’ll see you in a couple months for the epic conclusion brought to you by co-writers Eliot Rahal and Magdalene Visaggio, artist Craig Cermak, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli!

 

A story recap page from THE CURSED LIBRARY #2: OMEGA

An interior story page from THE CURSED LIBRARY #2

