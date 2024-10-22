A triumphant first look at ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE!

The new superhero series ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE soars into comic shops next month, and we have an incredible first look at what’s in store!

The first issue creative team — writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton— teamed up to develop Archie’s iconic new look as Riverdale’s crimefighting legend, as revealed by our pals at AIPT Comics.

Tim, also a brilliant artist, kicked things off with the initial concepts:

We asked Tim to walk us through the process. “The gig of designing the initial concept for Mr. Justice was a bit of kismet,” he said. “I teach a cartooning class, and one of the designs I teach as an example of awesome cartooning is Archie. It’s instantly recognizable, it’s timeless, and it serves its function amazingly well. I was teaching that lesson the same day Archie asked about doing an Archie superhero design. I tried to extrapolate those instantly recognizable elements, and colors into a superhero concept. We settled on using stylized scales of justice as his superhero emblem, and kept much of the classic elements.”

Interior artist Mike took over from there for the final look you’ll see on the page!

And if that hasn’t gotten you pumped for this new adventure, we also have a smashing sneak peek at Mike’s interior art below, first scooped by the busy comics fans at Newsarama. You can reserve your full-color collectible copy of the first issue at your local comic shop here, and tell them Archie sent you!