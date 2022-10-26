Madam Satan is back today in THE RETURN OF CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY!



Sabrina fans, this one’s for you; Greendale’s baddest baddie is back in today’s RETURN OF CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY one-shot!

Archie Horror’s Month of Mayhem is going out with a bang this Halloween week when we get a new adventure of the divine Madame S! She’s trying to escape Hell, hiding out in the infernal Baxter High as school principal. But her travails are just the start, as each classroom is a doorway into a whole other story. The anthology one-shot is great for a spooky night’s reading, and you can preview each tale below. Then grab your collectible copy here–if you dare!