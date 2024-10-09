Trick and Treat spice up Halloween in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #144!

Can Riverdale ever have a nice, simple fun Halloween ever again? Maybe, but Trick and Treat aren’t making it easy in this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #144!

The gang is getting in the spooky spirit with a Halloween cooking contest, full of scary treats, but those mischievous imps can’t leave well enough alone at this time of year. Pretty soon, even the sweetest treats have come to life with a wicked streak. Can anyone set things right, and actually, will it even matter to Forsythe P. Jones? Find out in “Trick or Eat” by Tania del Rio and Holly G!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete holiday classic “The Halloween Scene” by George Gladir and Fernando Ruiz. After that, fill your treat bag with the full issue right here for some spooky ooky fun this weekend!