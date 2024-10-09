Home Free Comic Trick and Treat spice up Halloween in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #144!

Trick and Treat spice up Halloween in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #144!

,

Panel from an Archie Comics story. A ghost is rising out of a tub of ice cream and screaming. Jughead says that won't stop him from eating it as Sabrina tries to pull him away. Trick, one of the spirits of Halloween (a cartoon jack-o-lantern with bat wings) floats above the scene.

Can Riverdale ever have a nice, simple fun Halloween ever again? Maybe, but Trick and Treat aren’t making it easy in this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #144!

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #144. Archie and Jughead are wearing Halloween costumes and spilling out their candy from trick or treating. Archie is dressed as Cosmo the Merry Martian and Jughead is wearing his superhero costume.The gang is getting in the spooky spirit with a Halloween cooking contest, full of scary treats, but those mischievous imps can’t leave well enough alone at this time of year. Pretty soon, even the sweetest treats have come to life with a wicked streak. Can anyone set things right, and actually, will it even matter to Forsythe P. Jones? Find out in “Trick or Eat” by Tania del Rio and Holly G!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete holiday classic “The Halloween Scene” by George Gladir and Fernando Ruiz. After that, fill your treat bag with the full issue right here for some spooky ooky fun this weekend!

 

Interior story page from WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #144

Comments are closed.