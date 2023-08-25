Little B&V fight back in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #28!

Little B and Little V are on a case with Captain Valor in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST, and that’s not all!

In “betrayed” by Tom DeFalco and Bill Galvan, the hard-fighting action hero takes the girls under his wing after last week’s caper with Little Archie. But when a priceless historical artifact is stolen from Mr. Lodge, they swing into action and take the lead!

Then, Shinji Patton, a.k.a. the mysterious masked crusader Ghost Fox, returns in “Don’t Ghost Me” by Bill Golliher. Betty and Veronica are intent on finding out his secret identity, but can anyone ever unmask the ghost?

You can preview those below, along with more B&V martial arts mayhem in the complete “Flip Service” by Mike Pellowski and Jeff Shultz. And once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here; it’s what you’ll need for a comics-filled weekend!