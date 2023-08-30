New Archie Comics Releases for 8/29/23

Dilton botches two new inventions and we get a musical tour of the Archie Universe in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 30, 2023:

You’ve got front row tickets to the concert of the year with this special new volume of Archie’s all-time best-selling THE BEST OF ARCHIE COMICS graphic novel series, celebrating over 80 years of musical stories! The Archies are the hottest band of the last century, with tours that have taken them around the world, the catchiest hit singles, and a dedicated fanbase all over the globe. And now you’ve got an all-access look at what makes The Archies—as well as many of their musically-minded friends—are just so fun and appealing! Get ready for mirth, merriment, and plenty of melodies!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Rancher Nevada Jones teaches Archie and the gang an important lesson in self-reliance, while GHOST FOX, the heroic son of THE FOX makes his return to Riverdale and tries to keep a low profile.

Script: Ian Flynn, Dan Parent

Pencils: Pat Kennedy, Dan Parent

Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS