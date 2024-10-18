Jellybean hits the slopes in JUGHEAD WINTER WONDERLAND!

The temps have dropped and the leaves are falling — that means winter is right around the corner! And that means this week’s new issue of ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST, a.k.a JUGHEAD WINTER WONDERLAND is right on time.

The ARCHIE MILESTONES series is an ever-growing library of special themed issues showcasing the best of the best Archie stories, and this one is all-Jughead, all-winter! It features nearly 200 pages of frigid hijinks starring Archie’s best pal, their loyal pets, and the rest of the Riverdale crew,

You can start reading now below with the complete classic “Oh, Brother . . . Or Sister” by Dan Parent, featuring Jughead’s little sister Jellybean in a snowy downhill adventure when Jug and Uncle Arch decide she needs some outdoor enrichment. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own cool copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!