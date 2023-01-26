Welcome to the Archie-verse, Prasad Arora!

Betty and Veronica go all the way to India to welcome the new kid, Prasad Arora, in THE ARCHIES IN INDIA!

The trade paperback in stores this week collects every adventure Archie and the gang have had in India so far, but that’s not all! In a BRAND-NEW story by Bill Golliher and Dan Parent, we meet new ongoing cast member Prasad Arora for the first time. He’s a busy Bollywood star but that won’t stop B&V from wreaking havoc all through Delhi to get his attention. You can preview that one and read “From India With Love!” (also by our friend Dan) in full below. And once you’re caught up, grab your own history-making copy here!