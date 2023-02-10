The Boy Buddies are back in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #311!

Roy and Dusty, the Boy Buddies, are back for the second straight week of new superhero adventures in this week’s new issue of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST, but that’s not all!

Tom DeFalco and Bill Galvan brought us a Boy Buddies / Little Betty & Veronica team-up in last week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #337, and the foursome is back this week to stop a creepy supervillain. Then, Detective Fu Chang needs some backup! Stacy Banks and B&V go undercover to help him crack a case in a new story by Francis Bonnet and Rex Lindsey.

You can preview both of those below, along with a complete extra-sized Frank Doyle / Stan Goldberg classic, “Stranded in the Storm.” You can keep reading with your own copy right here, and have a comics-filled weekend!