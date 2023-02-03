Detective Fu Chang returns in ARCHIE DIGEST #337!

Crime-fighting detective Fu Chang is back in this week’s new issue of ARCHIE DIGEST #337, and there’s even more action inside!

In the first new adventure, by Francis Bonnet and Rex Lindsey, Archie and Jughead try to team up with Fu Chang, but can they keep up with his flying fists of crime-fighting fury? I bet you can guess! Then, in a rare new Little Archie tale by comics legend Tom DeFalco and Bill Galvan, rumors of a haunted island attract the attention of Roy and Dusty, the superheroic Boy Buddies . . . but who’s haunting whom in this ghost story?

You can preview both of those below, along with a complete, extra-sized classic Little Archie story from the master himself, Dexter Taylor. Then, keep reading with your own copy right here, and have a comics-filled weekend!