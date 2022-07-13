New Archie Comics Releases for 7/13/22

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Go Pound Sand!” Jughead takes his little sister Jellybean to the beach promising to help her make the best sandcastle ever. Unfortunately, one of Jellybean’s friends is there with his big sister and theirs puts the Jones’ version to shame! Archie sees what’s going on and calls in some re-enforcements—enter: Veronica Lodge! Whose sandcastle will be the most royal of them all?

Then, in “The Doctor is In!” When Young Dr. Masters comes to Riverdale after several years of performing medical care around the world, everyone takes notice, especially Betty and Veronica, who admittedly have a crush on him. When an intern program opens up to work with him, both girls go all out to apply!

Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 7/13

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

