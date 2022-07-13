New Archie Comics Releases for 7/13/22

Stacy Banks makes her big debut in today’s batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 7/13/22:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this collection of fun-in-the-sun stories about pool parties, beach bashes and more, all hosted by Betty & Veronica! In “What’s the Word?” Veronica’s planning on throwing the BIGGEST pool party ever. She’s been working on it for months, and now the big day is almost here . . . but no one seems to be that interested. Everyone’s too consumed with beating each other’s streak on a brand-new app called “Wordeel.” Can Veronica get everyone into the spirit so her pool party can actually make a splash?
Script: Jamie L. Rotante
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 7/13
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Go Pound Sand!” Jughead takes his little sister Jellybean to the beach promising to help her make the best sandcastle ever. Unfortunately, one of Jellybean’s friends is there with his big sister and theirs puts the Jones’ version to shame! Archie sees what’s going on and calls in some re-enforcements—enter: Veronica Lodge! Whose sandcastle will be the most royal of them all?
Then, in “The Doctor is In!” When Young Dr. Masters comes to Riverdale after several years of performing medical care around the world, everyone takes notice, especially Betty and Veronica, who admittedly have a crush on him. When an intern program opens up to work with him, both girls go all out to apply!
Script: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 7/13
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
