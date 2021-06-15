Home News New Releases for 6/16/21

New Releases for 6/16/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 6/16/21!

To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #110

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Waterparked!” Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead are excited because they are going to a waterpark for the day. Unfortunately, when they get there, the park is overcrowded and the lines are endless! Will their day at the waterpark be a big splash or will their idea of fun leave them all wet?

Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Digital On Sale Date: 6/16
Newsstand On Sale Date: 6/22
Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/23
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

