New Releases for 6/16/21

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #110

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Waterparked!” Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead are excited because they are going to a waterpark for the day. Unfortunately, when they get there, the park is overcrowded and the lines are endless! Will their day at the waterpark be a big splash or will their idea of fun leave them all wet?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Digital On Sale Date: 6/16

Newsstand On Sale Date: 6/22

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/23

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

