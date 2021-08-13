Sabrina Spellman Steals the Spotlight in Special Stories Starting in September

Sabrina the Teenage Witch will appear in five new lead features across Archie’s line of digests & classic comics throughout September and October

Archie Comics readers are set for an extra magical start to Fall as Sabrina the Teenage Witch will make her presence felt across Archie’s jumbo digests and all-ages comics beginning in September and continuing through early October. A collection of fan-favorite talent will bring Sabrina face-to-face with Betty & Veronica and friends in these stories including Archie Comics mainstays Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Pat and Tim Kennedy, and more.

The following issues will include a new 5-page lead feature told in the classic Archie Comics art style and include appearances from Sabrina the Teenage Witch:

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR (9/8)

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #297 (9/22)

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #113 (9/29)

ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1 (10/6)

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #9 (10/13)

“A couple of months back we announced that new lead stories would be debuting in our classic comics and we’re so happy to reveal that the first one out of the gate, BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR, will include an appearance by Sabrina the Teenage Witch!” said Ron Cacace, Archie Comics Director of Publicity & Social Media. “We know that our readers will get a kick out of seeing Sabrina show up in these new stories alongside Archie, Betty, Veronica, and the rest of the gang. It’s a great way to start the spooky season!

Archie’s all-ages publishing is designed to be accessible and easy to read for anyone, regardless of previous comics reading history, but keen readers who pay close attention to the new stories in the jumbo digests will notice narrative threads that carry across all three titles. These new lead stories in the classic comics come at no extra cost to fans or comic shop retailers as both BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER and ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR will keep their accessible $2.99 cover price and all-ages rating.

Sabrina Spellman’s comic appearances this Fall won’t be limited to these all-ages tales, as the titular witch will return to the pages of the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed adult horror series CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA when issue #9 drops in comic shops October 13th from writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and artist Robert Hack.

Mail-order subscriptions for the individual Jumbo Comics Digest series and BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER are available directly from Archie Comics. Pre-order BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR and CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA #9 direct from Archie Comics or use the Comic Shop Locator service to find a comic book store near you.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR #1

Betty & Veronica are here with some spooky stories to get you into the Halloween spirit, including a BRAND-NEW story! In “Best Witches,” while out shopping for their Halloween costumes, Betty and Veronica find an old witch’s hat at a thrift store. Thinking it would be perfect for her costume, Veronica buys it and puts it on. When she wishes that Archie was there and then he magically appears, they realize the hat is magic! What will Betty and Veronica do next with this newfound power?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/8

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.