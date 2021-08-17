Archie Comics Takes Bite Sized Archie Webcomic to the Next Level with Special Print Collection

The social media sensation from writer Ron Cacace and artist Vincent Lovallo expands to a new audience and format. The weekly adventures of Archie and his pals hits comic shops & bookstores Spring 2022.

Chew on this! Archie Comics is bringing their weekly tales from social media together for a big moment in the spotlight in publishing its first-ever webcomic collection, BITE SIZED ARCHIE VOL. 1. Filled with hysterical jokes, insightful commentary, and adorable artwork, the collection features Archie and the gang from Riverdale (and beyond!), as they take a bite out of pop culture. These relevant and sometimes irreverent tales send Archie and pals head-first into modern culture, allowing one of the most iconic entities in Americana to flawlessly assimilate (and comment!) on today’s most meme-worthy trends and social savvy topics. The webcomic collection features the first full year of stories from writer Ron Cacace and artist Vincent Lovallo as they originally appeared on Archie Comics’ social media platforms, along with bonus sketches and a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.

“Bite Sized Archie started out as the answer to a question: “How can we create new, original and relevant content for our social media audience on a weekly basis?” said Ron Cacace, Archie Comics writer and director of publicity & social media. “Our series is all about continuing the amazing legacy of Archie Comics, which is telling topical stories that reflect on pop culture trends featuring relatable characters and delivering them in an easy-to-digest format. By publishing as a weekly webcomic, we’ve been able to jump on topics faster than ever before while remaining uniquely ‘Archie.’ And thanks to Vincent’s adorably authentic art style, we’ve been embraced by everyone who has read our stories. It’s a dream come true for us to see our series make it to print and be delivered to an entirely new audience in comic shops and bookstores.”

Since joining Archie Comics in 2014, Ron has helped usher the brand into more contemporary settings by cultivating a riveting online presence for Archie across the company’s social media pages, generating a vibrant landing pad for fans of the classic comics, modern stories, and television adaptations to connect and engage with each other under one banner. Bite Sized Archie continues the company’s creative evolution and modernization that began in 2013 with titles like Afterlife with Archie, Archie by Mark Waid and Fiona Staples, The CW’s Riverdale, and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina by simultaneously delighting long-time fans and embracing newcomers. Alongside artist Vincent Lovallo, Ron previously authored the “Outer Space Strips” bonus comics featured in the Cosmo the Mighty Martian series also published by Archie Comics.

“I never would have guessed that a lunch-time sketch and a friendly conversation would turn into a social media phenomenon,” said Archie Comics Art Director Vincent Lovallo. “Working alongside Ron on this series has been an absolute joy. His wit, comedic timing, and understanding of the Archie universe shines through with every script. Bite Sized Archie is truly a labor of love and we’re ecstatic that the series has been received so well by the fans. We’ve received countless requests on social media for a physical edition of Bite Sized Archie and it’s so exciting to reveal that it’s finally happening! And, despite having ‘bite sized’ in the title, we’re loading up this print collection with the complete first year of strips, concept art, and other goodies that will surely satisfy all our readers!”

During his decade-plus at Archie Comics, Vincent has overseen production on dozens of action-adventure titles such as Jughead’s Time Police and Cosmo the Mighty Martian, in addition to working on all-ages licensed properties. In his role as the company’s art director, Vin helps locate and invite new artists from around the globe to integrate their unique styles seamlessly into the pages of Archie Comics, ensuring an evolving and contemporary roster of talent on Archie’s creative output. Vincent contributes the pencils, inks, coloring, and letters for every Bite Sized Archie strip.

“Ron and Vincent have been absolutely instrumental in bringing Archie to the forefront of the popular culture landscape and with Bite Sized, readers have been reminded on a weekly basis that Archie is a pop culture staple,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. “Infused with Ron’s humorous commentary and Vincent’s artistic vision, the reception to Bite Sized has been amazing and we can’t wait for fans to be able to enjoy the published collection.”

Bite Sized Archie Vol. 1

BITE SIZED ARCHIE VOL. 1 provides readers with a meta, satirical and sarcastic look at the world through the lens of Archie and friends, as they reflect on the latest in internet culture and the world at large. Both sardonic and charming at times, Bite Sized Archie takes the iconic characters in a new direction for the modern age while holding nothing back in the comments section.

Script: Ron Cacace

Art: Vincent Lovallo

Main Cover: Vincent Lovallo

112-page, full color comic

$12.99 U.S. / $16.99 CAN

Direct Market On Sale Date: 4/27/22

Book Market On Sale Date: 5/17/22