Archie Comics adds new stories to classic comic book releases beginning in September

New lead stories are arriving in the pages of Archie Comics’ classic reprint titles beginning this September, in an effort to add extra value and collectibility to Archie’s all-ages offerings in the comic shop market.

“We’re happy to let our fans know that, beginning in September with BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR #1, they can expect to see a new 5-page story in each of our classic comic series going forward,” said Archie Comics Director of Publicity & Social Media Ron Cacace.

“That includes both bi-monthly sister series ARCHIE & FRIENDS and BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER, as well as our annual ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR and ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR specials. We’re keeping these comics priced at $2.99 but adding extra value to them in the form of these all-new stories, which we hope fans will appreciate. We’ll continue to feature recently published stories from our digest line and classic material from our back catalog in these titles, making each issue a perfect assortment of fun Archie Comics reading for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Readers and retailers can expect to see more information about the content and characters featured in these new 5-page stories in Archie’s monthly solicitations, weekly previews, and email newsletters going forward.

“While we’re excited to let our die-hard fans know about the additional new stories written & drawn in the “classic” Archie style that are heading their way, we’re also keenly aware that readers and retailers are eager for the return of new comics material like the modern ARCHIE series and our Archie Horror line,” Cacace added.

“Next month we’ll have some big news to share about the future of our publishing line and where things are headed in the latter half of 2021 under the leadership of Archie’s new Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. It’s an exciting time here at Archie Comics and we can’t wait for everyone to see all the fun things we’ve been working on over the past few months!”

A schedule of the new content heading to comic shops for the remainder of 2021 is listed below. New 5-page stories will continue to be featured in each of Archie’s 4 Jumbo Comics Digest series (Archie, Betty & Veronica, World of Archie, World of Betty & Veronica) and the special ARCHIE 80TH ANNIVERSARY DIGEST series.

Mail-order subscriptions are available for ARCHIE & FRIENDS / BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER directly from Archie Comics. Use the Comic Shop Locator service to find a comic book store near you.

Archie’s Classic Comics Release Calendar – 2021

A new 5-page story kicks off each of the following issues.

Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Halloween Spooktacular #1 – On Sale 9/8/21

Archie Halloween Spectacular (2021) #1 – On Sale 10/6/21

Archie & Friends (November Issue) – On Sale 11/3/21

Archie Christmas Spectacular (2021) #1 – On Sale 12/1/21

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR #1

Betty & Veronica are here with some spooky stories to get you into the Halloween spirit, including a BRAND-NEW story! In “Best Witches,” while out shopping for their Halloween costumes, Betty and Veronica find an old witch’s hat at a thrift store. Thinking it would be perfect for her costume, Veronica buys it and puts it on. When she wishes that Archie was there and then he magically appears, they realize the hat is magic! What will Betty and Veronica do next with this newfound power?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/8

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.