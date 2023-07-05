New kid Casey hits the scene in BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: BEACH PARTY!

The new (and super tall) kid Casey makes his debut in today’s BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: BEACH PARTY one-shot, and Riverdale High basketball will never be the same!

In the new lead story, “Babbi’s Riverdale Beach Party,” by Jamie L. Rotante and Holly G!, the new Babbi movie is filming in town and everyone thinks one of its lead actors will be hitting Veronica’s elaborate beach party to celebrate. But the tall handsome guy who shows up isn’t exactly who he seems!

This one sports a fun-packed new cover by Holly with lots of Barbie and classic Archie easter eggs to discover. You can preview the new story below, along with the complete Dan Parent classic, “Endless Summer,” then grab your own copy right here!