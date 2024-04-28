New Archie Comics Coming in July 2024

In July’s new releases, Archie’s epic battle against evil forces concludes, Trula Twyst takes a horrifying turn, the gang celebrates Christmas a little early, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… TRUTH OR DARE (ONE-SHOT)

When new student Trula Twyst comes to Riverdale, her mysterious and quiet nature doesn’t mix well with the squeaky-clean façade of Riverdale High. Tormented by her past and with a keen interest in Behavioral Psychology, she sets her sights on dismantling the traditional high school hierarchy from within. How? By a simple game of Truth or Dare… This horror one shot is smart, sexy, and for fans of movies like Escape Room, Saw, and Girl, Interrupted.

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Laura Braga

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Cover: Suspiria Vilchez

On Sale Date: 7/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #3 (of 3)

The epic horror event of the summer comes to its shocking end! At Jughead’s insistence, Archie is willing to make amends with someone important to him—but what he discovers will force him to make a choice that could change his life. It’s finally time for Archie to decide—will he give himself over fully to Alistair, or retain the parts of himself that make him Archie? Find out in this jaw-dropping conclusion that will have readers talking for years to come.

Script: Aubrey Sitterson

Art: Megan Hutchison, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Megan Hutchison, Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Reiko Murakami, Luana Vecchio

On Sale Date: 7/31

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA SUMMER SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Chaos reigns when Betty and Veronica’s plans for a tranquil girls’ night with a few friends are ruined by Archie!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Holly G!, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/3

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS SPECTACLE (TPB)

We’ve got 1,000 more pages of good-natured high jinks and fun for our adoring fans! Archie and his friends create a SPECTACLE in this oversized collection of entertaining stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

979-8-88967-988-2

$16.99 US / $19.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/31

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #352

BRAND NEW STORY! Sabrina hosts a monster movie night on the beach with Archie and friends, but her nemesis, Amber Nightstone, has other plans!

Script: Tania Del Rio

Pencils: Holly G!

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/17

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #19: CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Celebrate the holidays while on holiday in this festively fun digest! Archie and the gang are here to cool of you off with some yuletide cheer and season’s greetings while you’re simmering in the sun!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/3

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #326

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica aim to become Pickleball champions with Moose as their coach!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Gillian Swearingen

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/24

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #142

BRAND NEW STORY! Archie and the gang are having a fun time on the beach until they hear rumors of ghost surfers!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/31

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.