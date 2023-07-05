New Archie Comics Releases for 7/5/23

Darkling celebrates the 4th with an interdimensional invasion, Mr. Justice teams up with Moose, and Casey makes his Riverdale debut in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale July 5, 2023:

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this SUMMER FUN issue! In “Babbi’s Riverdale Beach Party,” to celebrate the release of the new Babbi movie, Veronica decides to throw an over-the-top beach party, with everyone dressed as their favorite Babbi doll. The Lodge Beach House is turned into a lifelike version of Babbi’s Beach House—complete with unicorn rides on the beach! There are even some hints that a surprise guest will make an appearance—so when a handsome, young stranger shows up, EVERYONE wants to know who he is! All that plus even more fun in the sun stories and fabulous summer fashions!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Holly G!

On Sale Date: 7/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Law & Disorder,” Reggie is causing mischief as usual—but Moose gets involved to settle the score, something unexpected happens: the action attracts superhero MR. JUSTICE, who’s got his eyes set on Moose as a potential sidekick!

Then, in “You’re a FIREWORK!,” when innocent July 4th fireworks show at Pickens Park accidentally opens a portal to a demon world, DARKLING must send her former evil enemies out of Riverdale and back to their own world!

Script: Ian Flynn, Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/5

192-page, full color digest

$9.99

