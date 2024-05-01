New Archie Comics Releases for 5/1/24

The United Girls against Jughead return — or do they? — in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 1, 2024:
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #32
BRAND NEW STORY! Jaguar and Jughead are being held by a group of super-power squashing gangsters! Can Superteen and Powerteen rescue them without their powers?
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Rex Lindsey
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Rex Lindsey
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/1
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
