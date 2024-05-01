New Archie Comics Releases for 5/1/24

The United Girls against Jughead return — or do they? — in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale May 1, 2024:

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #32

BRAND NEW STORY! Jaguar and Jughead are being held by a group of super-power squashing gangsters! Can Superteen and Powerteen rescue them without their powers?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Rex Lindsey

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Rex Lindsey

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/1

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

