New Archie Comics Releases for 8/16/23

TWO blasts from the past hit today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 16, 2023:

Danni Malloy is Jinx Holliday’s best friend, and where one goes, the other is sure to follow… even if that means through hell and back and forth through the depths of space and time. When Danni receives a mysterious message from former friend Dilton Doiley, Danni is horrified to learn that he’s built a time machine and it’s gone terribly wrong—and now the three of them have been transported to warped version of Riverdale, where nothing seems quite right. It’s up to Danni to set things right and bring them back to the present day, and the hometown they know and love… and she might have to explain a thing or two to Jinx about what’s going on, too! STRANGE SCIENCE explores Danni’s personal history, time travel, and the importance of being to be true to yourself and what matters most to you.

Script: Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Butch Mapa

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Butch Mapa, Ellie Wright

Variant Cover: Skylar Patridge

On Sale Date: 8/16

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Jughead Jones is on the case in these stories about mystery and intrigue throughout space and time! With plenty of breaks for burgers, of course!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey

On Sale Date: 8/16

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS