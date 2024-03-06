New Archie Comics Releases for 3/6/24

The ladies of Riverdale have a magical sleepover, Sabrina spells her way into a mess on the ice, and detective Fran Frazer is back in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale March 6, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SLEEPOVER (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Betty, Veronica, Sabrina, and a few friends are all having a sleepover at a cottage on the mysterious estate Alexander and Alexandra Cabot inherited. But when weird things beyond levitation and ghost stories start happening, Sabrina suspects magic is afoot! Plus, more stories of sleepover fun, including pillow fights, gossip, and plenty of cute pajamas!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

Subscribe to the Series!

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #322

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, someone has stolen a copy of Ms. Grundy’s semester final and it’s up to crime podcast host Fran Frazer—along with Betty & Veronica—to find out who took it and why. Then, after ice skating with the gang, Sabrina shares some hot cocoa her aunts made for her with everyone—little does she know it’s actually a potion to help her skate better! What happens when magic ends up in the wrong hands (or, in this case, feet!)?

Script: Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent

Pencils: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/6

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS