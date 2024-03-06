That old Cabot magic is back in B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: SLEEPOVER!

A sleepover in Riverdale is bound to be unlike any sleepover you’ve ever been to in real life, and that goes double when the magical girls are involved! Wait, did we say “girls,” plural?

That’s right — Sabrina is invited to this pajama party but it’s at the creepy old Cabot mansion and it seems even she’s taken aback by the strange goings on. Uncover the mystery in “Catnapped!” by Dan Parent, an all-new story in today’s BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SLEEPOVER.

And that’s not all! The one-shot comic book has a bunch of sleepover-themed classics from throughout Archie history, including “Sleepover Slip-Up” by Bill Golliher and Holly G! that you can read in full below. Grab your copy here on the way to your next sleepover, and make sure to cover up that old painting at night!