May 2022 Solicitations

Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in May 2022.

Information listed below is subject to change.

THE FOX: FAMILY VALUES #1 (ONE-SHOT)



The Fox: Family Values follows the life of the super heroic Patton family, all considered “freak magnets” who can’t help but do what they can to save the day… whether they like it or not! First, Dean Haspiel returns to writing and art duties in “Mid-Life Pisces.” Can a family of antiheroes with three different philosophical points of view break bread at the end of the day? The patriarch, investigative journalist Paul Patton, Jr. (aka THE FOX) is desperate to find another story. He tries to get his son, Shinji (aka GHOST FOX) to come along with him, but his teenage son is more interested in dating than finding exclusive stories! Meanwhile, his wife, Mae (SHE FOX) must confront some sins of her past in the form of two super-villains! Then, in “Back to Back,” written by Vito Delsante with line art by Richard Ortiz, we venture to the past, before Paul and Mae were married! The two are hours away from their wedding ceremony and are presently missing their final wedding rehearsal while they’re detained by a mad supervillain. How will they make it to their nuptials? All that PLUS a special reprint of a classic Fox story by the legendary Alex Toth!

Script: Dean Haspiel, Vito Delsante, Alex Toth

Art: Dean Haspiel, Richard Ortiz, Alex Toth, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

The Fox: Family Values ONE-SHOT CVR A Main Cover: Dean Haspiel

The Fox: Family Values ONE-SHOT CVR B Var: George Caltsoudas

On Sale Date: 5/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

ARCHIE MEETS RIVERDALE #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Archie’s met a lot of people in his over-80 years of existence. Including meeting himself a few times! But now Archie’s about to meet someone very unexpected: the Riverdale version of himself! That’s right, see what happens when Archie and all his pals’n’gals in his good ol’ hometown of Riverdale come face-to-face with their slightly more serious television counterparts in this hilarious one-shot by Emmy-nominated writer Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki, Black Panther Vs. Deadpool, Netflix’s Inside Job) and fan-favorite Archie artists Pat and Tim Kennedy (Jughead: the Hunger, Life with Archie)!

Script: Daniel Kibblesmith

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Archie Meets Riverdale ONE-SHOT CVR A Main Cover: Derek Charm

Archie Meets Riverdale ONE-SHOT CVR B Var: Ben Caldwell

On Sale Date: 5/11

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS SPLENDOR



Experience all the splendor of reading Archie Comics with this over-sized, full-color collection of some of the funniest and most entertaining Archie stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 80 years.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-915-6

$9.99 US / $13.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

480 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/25

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #330



BRAND NEW STORY! “Jurassic Farce!” Travel back in time to the world of ‘Archie 1’! A prehistoric version of Archie and the gang have been noticing how many traffic jams there are with all the dinosaurs clogging up the roadways. There has to be another way to remedy this situation! Cue caveman genius Dilton, who’s devised a system of air travel featuring the pterodactyls. What could possibly go wrong?!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/25

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #8: NEW KIDS OFF THE WALL



Archie’s Showcase Digest continues with another landmark storyline collected in full for the first time in digest! Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica have a lot of new friends and rivals when Riverdale High is invaded by fifty new kids! A nearby high school has closed due to budget cuts and 50 students and four teachers are transferred to Riverdale High. Archie and his friends have to step up their game when the new students bring serious competition to Riverdale. A stylish new girl who rivals Veronica, a talented photographer who threatens Betty’s role at the school paper, and a tricky prankster even more cunning and crafty than Reggie are now all part of the mix!

Script: Alex Simmons

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Digikore Studios, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/11

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #119

BRAND NEW STORIES: “Pepcoin Millionare!” Multi-millionaire investor Elon Tusk, an ex-Riverdale High graduate, offers Jughead some financial advice while grabbing a bite at Pop’s: to invest in a crypto currency called Pepcoin! A few days later, Jughead realizes his digital investment has made him a millionaire! One problem, though: Jughead has to access his account, and has forgotten his password. He has only two tries left, what will he do?

Then, in “Chili Con Carnage,” Archie’s got a part-time job as a line-cook at Pop’s, but when his attempt at making Pop’s famous five alarm chili actually sets off fire alarms, the problem is so bad there’s only one person who can handle it: the superhero Fireball! Fireball must get Archie to safety and stop Pop’s from burning into a pile of rubbish—but this might be a problem too big even for him. He may need to call in backup, in the form of a junior hero with an intimate knowledge of Pop’s!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Franics Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/4

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #15

BRAND NEW STORY: “Driving Me Crazy!” Veronica has been gifted a fancy self-driving car by her father and is excited to show it off to Betty. But as soon as she activates the self-driving feature, the car has a mind of its own, taking them on a wacky tour of Riverdale, stopping at unusual stops along the way! Where will this vehicle with a mind of its own take her?

Script: Tania Del Rio

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/18

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

